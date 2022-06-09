Rain of relief at last? Rains in North Bengal! What does the weather office say about the weather of the next day – News18 Bangla

Early rains came in the north but late rains entered in the south. For the time being, if the forecast of the meteorologists in the south regarding the favorable weather conditions for three-four days is true, the monsoon will come in South Bengal after the scheduled day. The monsoon is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on June 11. According to the Meteorological Department’s calendar, early monsoon rains this year have started from the Andaman Sea to Kerala and the northeastern Indian states. The monsoon has entered North Bengal 4 days before the scheduled day.