April 5, 2022

Rain with thunderstorm forecast in this district of the state today! Get Weather Update – News18 Bangla

Rains are and will continue to fall in the upper five districts of North Bengal. Warning of heavy rain till Wednesday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts. Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are forecast in Malda, North and South 24 Parganas districts. Rain will continue in North Bengal till Thursday. The temperature will not change much in the next four to five days. There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain in some parts of Kochbihar district today, Tuesday Representative Image



