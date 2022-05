There is a possibility of storm and rain in South Bengal till tomorrow, Tuesday. Day and night temperatures can drop by 2 to 3 degrees. Temperatures will rise again from Thursday and Friday. Heavy rains are forecast in North Bengal even today Thunderstorms with gusts of wind and thunderstorms are expected in Kochbihar, Malda, Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur. Light to moderate rain is also expected in the rest of the district. Representative Image