Rainfall is less in monsoon, South Bengal is deficient in rain in June, since when can the amount of rain increase? Learn – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The rain has come. Still hot in the patch. There is also a shortage of rain. South Bengal received 49 percent less rainfall in June. There is a risk of loss in cultivation. Prices may rise (West Bengal Rain).

Rainy after summer. But, the heat is not cutting the discomfort. It is not raining in South Bengal like that. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, South Bengal received a 49 per cent rainfall deficit in June. The lowest rainfall is 7 in Murshidabad The district has a rainfall deficit of 84 percent in June.

Why is there a shortage of rain in South Bengal?

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon has come late in South Bengal this year. The depression has also decreased. Due to this there is less rain.

Farmers in South Bengal are worried due to low rainfall. Now is the time to rot the jute. Jute is soaked in rain water and decomposed. Besides, cultivation of aman paddy will also be started. If there is less rain, there is a risk of affecting the cultivation If the yield is low, the price may also increase

The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains across the state from Wednesday. But, will it meet the deficit in South Bengal? Many questions.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 04, 2022, 08:20 IST

Tags: Weather Forecast, Weather Report