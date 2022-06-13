Rains in Bengal this week, favorable conditions are being created in South Bengal – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: It is raining all over Bengal this week. Favorable weather conditions are being created in South Bengal. Likely to change the weather from Wednesday. Besides, rain will increase in South Bengal. Extreme levels of rainfall are expected in North Bengal again. Humidity will continue in Kolkata today, Monday (West Bengal Weather Update)

Today, Monday is hot and uncomfortable weather in Kolkata. As the day progresses, the discomfort will increase. There is a slight chance of rain with thunderstorms. The minimum temperature in the morning was 29.1 degrees Celsius. Which is 2 degrees higher than normal. Yesterday, Sunday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 34.6 degrees Celsius. Which is the normal temperature. The relative humidity in the air is 6 to 8 percent. There has been no rain in Kolkata for the last 24 hours.

Rain will increase in North Bengal from Tuesday. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday in Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar and Alipurduar districts. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur districts. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in all the districts of North Bengal. Rain will also increase in Sikkim.

Climate change in South Bengal from Wednesday. Scattered showers with thunderstorms are expected in the next 48 hours. West districts and adjoining districts of North Bengal are more likely to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms. The rest of the districts, including Kolkata, have a slight chance of rain with thunderstorms. Light to moderate rains in almost all districts of South Bengal from Wednesday. The temperature will remain the same for the next 48 hours. Since then, the temperature may drop in the districts of South Bengal due to rains.

The seasonal axis has made little progress. The southwest monsoon line extends from Pune to Bangalore and Pondicherry and over the Bay of Bengal to Siliguri. In the next 24 hours, it will affect most parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and North-West Bay of Bengal. In the next three to four days, meteorologists estimate that the southwest monsoon will enter the rest of North Bengal and Sikkim and Orissa, Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Gangetic West Bengal.

A new western storm is coming. There is an east-west axis from Uttar Pradesh to Assam. That axis passes over Bihar and North Bengal. Another axis extends from Maharashtra to the Central Arabian Sea. Which is over Gujarat. This is another axis over the Bay of Bengal. This axis extends from North-East and Bay of Bengal to Central Bay of Bengal.

