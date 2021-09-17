Rains will increase in South Bengal from tomorrow, heavy rains in coastal districts on Sunday and Monday – News18 Bangla

Biswajit Saha, Kolkata: Tomorrow, Saturday Rain will increase in South Bengal. Heavy rains on Sunday and Monday in coastal districts. Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in Gangetic West Bengal (Bengal Weather Forecast). Scattered light to moderate rainfall in North Bengal.

The East-Central Bay of Bengal has formed a vortex. It is located in the Bay of Bengal adjacent to Myanmar. It will gradually move south and west. In the next 48 to 72 hours, it will be located on the coast of Bengal and Orissa in the north-west Bay of Bengal.

The depression in Madhya Pradesh is gradually losing strength. An axis extends from the Arabian Sea to the low pressure area of ​​Madhya Pradesh Which has passed over Gujarat and Rajasthan. Water vapor from the Arabian Sea can reactivate the depression through this axis.

The seasonal axis extends from Bhubaneswar to the east-central Bay of Bengal. Partly cloudy skies in Calcutta. The temperature will rise slightly. The presence of water vapor in the air will increase the discomfort caused by moisture. There is a slight chance of scattered light rain.

The minimum temperature this morning was 26.6 degrees Celsius. Which is 1 degree Celsius higher than normal. Yesterday, Monday afternoon the maximum temperature was 33.5 degrees Celsius. Which is one degree Celsius higher than normal. The relative humidity in the air is 8 to 98 percent.

The seasonal axis will be active in the Gangetic West Bengal. At the same time, there is an effect of cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. Plenty of water vapor will enter the Ganges in West Bengal. The amount of rain including thunderstorms will increase from Saturday. Cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday forecast rains throughout the day in the Gangetic districts of West Bengal. Chance of light to moderate rain. Two coastal districts, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore, are likely to receive one to two showers. The cyclone will continue to rain across South Bengal till Tuesday.

The frown of rain is practically in South Bengal. There are cyclones over East-Central Bay of Bengal and North-East Bay of Bengal. The cyclone will reach the coasts of Orissa and West Bengal tomorrow, Saturday. The seasonal axis extends from Jamshedpur to the East-Central Bay of Bengal via Digha. It will rain across South Bengal for the next three days. Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be more rain in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. Besides, light to moderate rain will continue in the rest of the district. Heavy rains will hit several districts including two Midnapore, Jhargram, Nadia and South 24 Parganas on Sunday. In Kolkata, light to moderate rains, scattered heavy rains are likely in one or two places. In North Bengal, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts have been warned of heavy rains in the next 24 hours. The rest of the district will receive light to moderate rainfall.