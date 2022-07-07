raised allegation of Bengal Being Economically Blocked by Modi Led Central Govt | “30,000 jobs ready …” Mamata gave the good news! Explosive allegations of ‘blocking’ against Center – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee brought serious allegations against the Center. According to him, Bengal is being ‘economically blocked’ by the Center for political reasons. At a student credit card event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Mamata was vocal about the centre’s use of the center. Besides, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) also praised the education system of the state.

Regarding the Center, Mamata Banerjee said, “The money for 100 days of work has been stopped for 6 months. The money of UGC has been stopped. The money of ‘Banglar Bari’ has been stopped.” “I suddenly see that we are being financially blocked for political reasons. We have intelligently created one million jobs. We are doing ‘job fairs’. There are 30,000 jobs. One day we will officially distribute those jobs,” he said.

At the same time, the message of the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) to the new generation of the state, “Bengal’s talent is the most proud talent. My only request is if you all go abroad, who will run the country? Who will run the state? You go, but come back home.

The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) said to the administrative officials, “Every day is important. If our conscience can be awakened more and more. We are always thinking about how to create controversy with negative talk. There may be a couple of mistakes if you do something somewhere, but not knowingly, someone can be corrected by going to work.

