Raising above Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis, or AS, is an inflammatory joint condition that causes significant pain in your back, hands, elbows, knees, and ankles. Unfortunately, symptoms of AS can strike around the clock. It can greatly affect quality of life, as the excruciating physical pain is often accompanied by psychological, social and economic implications. Sometimes if chronic symptoms of Ankylosing Spondylitis aren’t diagnosed in time, it can cause bone fusion, which could be disabling.

Dr. Syamasis Bandyopadhyay, Rheumatologist, Apollo Multispecialty Hospitals, Kolkata, “Since Ankylosing Spondylitis is a condition where the bones of the spine fuse together, it can get difficult to undertake everyday chores. Therefore, it is imperative to reduce the expansion of pain by bringing in small lifestyle changes like avoiding alcohol, wearing seat belts while riding in a car, etc. These patterns disallow the condition to worsen and can help slightly in coping with the disease.”

Despite the complexity of this lifestyle condition, one can live well with this disease if managed well. While it requires some preparation and resiliency, it can be done by taking one step and one day at a time. Here are some tips that can help one, rise above Ankylosing Spondylitis:

l Experimenting with Diet – A healthy diet can help ease the symptoms and make one feel better. However, it’s important for one to learn which foods trigger inflammation in the body. Keeping track of the foods that reduce stiffness and reduce pain, must be recorded in a food diary.



“Maintaining a well-balanced diet plays a key role in managing the condition, and it is important to keep the body weight in a healthy range with an optimum BMI of 18.5-24.9. Avoiding fatty foods, alcohol, cigarette smoking can prove beneficial, along with a diet rich in Vitamin D and Calcium to help keep the bones strong. Physical activity is another significant aspect of managing the condition, indulging in light sports, regular exercises, swimming etc. help prevent a hunched back that comes with the territory otherwise.”, added Dr.Bandyopadhyay.

l Connecting with a support group – Staying connected with people who understand what you’re going through is an important part of staying well. AS is an incurable, lifelong condition that in severe cases can cause difficulty in performing voluntary body movements. But it often can be a disease that’s invisible to others. That’s why reaching out to support groups and family members is an important tool for staying physically and emotionally healthy with AS.



Dr.Bandyopadhyay also said, “One can find relief through support groups to cope with the psychological aspects and depression caused by the condition, one such group is called “Antardhwani” which is based out of Gujarat. These groups help raise awareness for the condition and create a safe space for the patients to open up.”

l Time Your Treatment Right – With AS being a long-lasting condition, recommending the accurate treatment to manage the condition is of utmost importance. The goal of treatment is to relieve pain, stiffness and prevent or delay complications and spinal deformity. Ankylosing Spondylitis treatment is most successful before the disease causes irreversible damage.

“Treating Ankylosing Spondylitis requires a high degree of clinical suspicion, which makes seeking a Rheumatologists’ consultation an important factor. Also, treatment via accurate medication such as biologics helps create a significant impact on controlling the condition. It is important to note that a delay in receiving accurate treatment and incorrect medication can lead up to conditions like kidney failure at a later stage in life.”, added Dr.Bandyopadhyay.

l Don’t Stop Moving – Exercise and posture control are two of the most important aspects of treatment for people with ankylosing spondylitis. The symptoms that most people with AS experience are stiffness and pain, so staying fit and flexible helps manage the condition.As awareness for AS increases and patients get diagnosed and treated earlier, the prognosis for AS will certainly continue to improve. At the moment, it’s important for one suffering with this lifestyle disease to focus on building a routine to find a way around their deficiencies.