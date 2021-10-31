Rajib Banerjee: BJP’s ‘award’ is still firm, speculation is true, is Rajib in the grassroots holding Abhishek’s hand today?

#Agartala: He was the minister of this state, once the leader of the ruling party in Daputa. But before the assembly vote, the Daputa leader had signed up for the BJP. He also stood for election. But he lost to the old team from his old center Domjur. Rumor has it that he has been trying to get back to the grassroots ever since. But there were objections within the team. The wait is finally coming to an end for Rajib Banerjee, the former forest minister of the state. According to grassroots sources, Rajib’s return to the old party is not happening in this state. That is going to be the new target of the Trinamool in Tripura. Rumors within the ruling party that Rajiv Banerjee will return to the Trinamool Congress at a meeting of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura on Sunday.

Today, after a long tug-of-war, the Trinamool All India General Secretary will hold a meeting in front of the Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala, the capital of Tripura, on Sunday. And long before Abhishek Banerjee reached Tripura, BJP leader Rajiv Banerjee reached there. Incidentally, Rajiv has been in the BJP since the results of the Assembly polls. As he has no contact with the party, his Facebook posts have at times increased the discomfort of the Gerua camp. Despite this, Rajiv has recently been made an invited member of the BJP’s National Working Committee. In this context, naturally, there is a lot of curiosity in the political arena, when will Rajiv’s return to the grassroots increase the embarrassment of the BJP?

According to grassroots sources, that day is going to be on Sunday. However, Rajiv Banerjee has publicly ruled out the possibility of the Trinamool joining. In his words, ‘I have come to Tripura for my personal work. I have many relatives in Tripura. That is why I have come to attend a social event. ‘ Incidentally, Rajiv was also seen in Agartala when the Trinamool started reorganizing in Tripura. He was also seen worshiping in the temple. At that time also speculation was made around him.

Rajiv has been out of tune since the BJP got a big push in the state in the Assembly polls. He was seen going to the houses of several grassroots leaders. Sometimes Rajib was seen at the house of Trinamool secretary general Perth Chatterjee, and sometimes at the house of Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh. Not only that, he has also praised Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee. Despite this, Rajiv was given a place as an invited member of the BJP's working committee a few days ago. But perhaps even that 'award' did not please the former forest minister of the state. Even a few days ago, there were rumors about Rajiv. A large section of the grassroots is saying that the speculation is about to end today.