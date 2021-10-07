Rajib Banerjee: The name of the mystery is Rajib Banerjee! This is one of the steps taken by the BJP.
However, the most talked about is the issue of Rajib’s name. After the assembly vote, Rajiv practically went into political asceticism. Although he has not officially left the BJP yet, he has not been seen at any other BJP function since the Assembly elections. On the contrary, he has repeatedly criticized the BJP without mentioning his name on Facebook, and Shuvendu Adhikari has also criticized him.