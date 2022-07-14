Rajnath Singh at Kolkata || Rajnath Singh will set foot in Kolkata at night, what is the program of the minister?

#Kolkata: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is coming to Kolkata on Friday. He will arrive at Kolkata Airport at 11.45 am. He will then arrive at the Gardenrich Ship Builders in Kolkata at 12.30 pm to inaugurate the warship.

The Defense Minister will inaugurate the P-17 Alpha Frigate. A total of 6 frigates are being built with full domestic technology. Among them was an inauguration at Gardenrich last year by the late Army Chief Bipin Rawat. Gardenrich Ship Builders was commissioned to build a total of three frigate warships. One of the three has already been inaugurated. One of the other two will be inaugurated by the defense minister on Friday.

Preparations are now in full swing at Gardenrich Ship Builders. India is a responsible partner of the sea. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense considers that keeping the Indo-Pacific region open, safe and secure is the primary objective of the Indian Navy. Experts believe that the P-16 Alpha frigate warships will further strengthen the country’s navy.

