Raju claims innocence in beating of businessman in Beleghata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘I did not beat anyone. I have been accused before. Go to the police. You know, I’m not involved with anything. I have given a lead to Paresh Dake (Paresh Pal) by more than 6,000 votes. Raju Naskar of Beleghata was saying. On May 30, Raju Naskar was allegedly beaten and injured by a businessman from Beleghata Alochaya area. A complaint was also lodged at Beleghata police station.

Allegedly, Anirban was working on the roof of his plywood shop. Why is he working without quoting Raju Naskar? That’s why he was beaten. After receiving the complaint, the police arrested two persons named Vibhas Das and Uttam Das. Who is this Raju Naskar? A promoter himself. He has several businesses.

It is alleged that Raju did everything from intimidating the area to scattering money. There are allegations, from illegal promotion to illegal business. According to the locals, Raju has involved a lot of boys in the area.

Raju claims, allegations were made against him. But later he was proved innocent. Beleghata police have filed a case against Raju Naskars on bail. Anirban Saha’s wife, Papri Saha claims, Raju abducted her husband and beat him up. But the police did not file a kidnapping case.

SHANKU SANTRA

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 31, 2022, 19:34 IST

Tags: Local news