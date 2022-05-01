Ramakrishna Mission enters 125 years, see what programs are there all day … – News18 Bangla

# Belur: The Ramakrishna Mission entered its 125th year. The path that began on May 1, 1897, continues today. The ceremony starts with Mangalarati, then the devotees gather Swami Subirananda, General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission delivered the welcome address.

Another name of tradition is Ramakrishna Mission 6 This organization is unique in organizing health services, education, relief, religious and cultural programs. The center celebrates various religious ceremonies, including Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sarada Devi, Swami Vivekananda’s birth and death anniversaries. Every year a large number of people come here to see the Kumaripujo of Mahasthami at Belur Math.

On the occasion of the 125th founding day of the Ramakrishna Mission and the 75th anniversary of the independence of India, a colorful procession started from the Ramakrishna Math and Mission on the new island of Nadia. Apart from students from various schools in Navadwip, members of various voluntary organizations, members of NCC and parents of students of Ramakrishna Mission School, many eminent people took part in the procession.

On this day, a colorful procession started from the ancient Mayapur Ramakrishna Mission of Navadwip and went around different paths. Swami Amareshwarananda Maharaj, Secretary of Navadwip Ramakrishna Mission, laid a wreath at Netaji Murti on Navadwip Porama floor and Vivekananda’s statue at Radhabazar Park.

According to sources, the opening ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube this afternoon. A book will also be published on the occasion of 125 years.