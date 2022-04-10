Ramnavami 2022: Devotees gather to see the worship of 2,000 virgins at Dakshineswar Adyapith in Matrurupen, Ramnavami

#Kolkata: The gathering of devotees at Dakshineswar Ramakrishna Sangha Adyapith temple from this Ramnabami morning is eye-catching. On Sunday, the temple authorities worshiped 2,000 virgins as mothers. From the morning people descended on the temple premises. It is said that Annada Thakur was ordered by her mother in a dream to worship at Adyapith as a mother. That is when this pujo started. (Ramnavami 2022)

One hundred and eight years ago today, the first virgin worship started with 26 virgins in this temple. Today, as the number increases, more than two thousand virgins are worshiped. People from far and wide come to worship with interest. Mothers worship virgins as mothers. The virgins are worshiped with sweet flowers.

Read more: Big announcement on Bankim’s death anniversary, ‘Ananda Math’ on the screen this time! Rajamouli’s father in charge

This date is seen as the birthday of Lord Sri Ramachandra. Ramachandra is seen as the seventh incarnation of Sri Krishna. This festival is celebrated on the ninth day of the month of Chaitra. Ramanavami is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri in the month of Chaitra. This time Ramnabami is being celebrated on 10 April 2022, Sunday. On this day the ninth form of mother Durga, mother Siddhidatri is worshiped. On this day people have to feed little girls. Then the vows have to be broken.

Read more: And not the ‘secret commotion’, this time Ritabhari Chakraborty brought the man of the mind in front of everyone!

On the same day, Prime Minister Modi will also address a function on the 14th founding day of the Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila in Junagadh, Gujarat, via video conference. He inaugurated the temple in 2006 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. President Ram Nath Kobind also greeted the people on the occasion.

Arun Ghosh

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: April 10, 2022, 14:33 IST

Tags: Kumari Puja, Ramnavami