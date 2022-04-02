Rampurhat incident ‘demonic’, letter to Mamata on violence in the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Rampurhat Violence, Anis Khan’s death and other recent incidents in the state, expressing concern, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Among those who signed the letter are Dhritiman Chattopadhyay, Kaushik Sen, Ashok Mukherjee, Aparna Sen, Bolan Gangopadhyay, Suman Mukherjee, Shrijat Bandyopadhyay, Anupam Roy, Reshmi Sen, Rapam Islam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Riddhi Sen, Sohini Sarkar, Gaurab. Twenty-three people

At the beginning of the letter, concerns have been expressed about the incident in Bogtui village of Rampurhat In a letter sent to the Chief Minister, the eminent persons have mentioned this incident as demonic Welcoming the action taken by the state government after the incident, it was written to the Chief Minister: We are no exception The administration has since undertaken the task of administering, investigating, and compensating you, and this move is undoubtedly welcome. But the question remains, why the police administration did not act before such an incident?

Apart from the Rampurhat incident, the murder of two councilors Anis Khan, Tuhina Khatun, Jhalda and Panihati was also protested in the letter. The sender of the letter also criticized the picture of violence and unrest in the state’s re-election.

At the same time, prominent figures have commented that undemocratic voting in the pre-election is worrisome and reprehensible. The letter also said that there was no clear idea among the general public about the process of investigation into these incidents

Those who signed the letter, however, made it clear that they were not writing it for political gain. On the contrary, thanks and congratulations have been extended to Mamata Banerjee for becoming the main opposition face in the country. Prominent people also credited the Chief Minister for thwarting the ‘divisive’ forces in the state in the 2021 elections without naming the BJP. At the same time, they have expressed the view that the mistakes of the state need to be rectified immediately In the same way, the prominent people have also requested the Chief Minister not to repeat the allegations of violence in the 2016 Panchayat elections in the 2023 elections.

At the end of the letter, it was written, “As a representative of a democracy and a healthy political environment-loving civil society, we hope or dare you to stop this long and ugly tradition of Bengali politics, you must ensure it through your administration.” For the good of the kingdom and of the people of the kingdom, I hope this letter will be accepted. ” In the aftermath of the Anis Khan assassination or the Rampurhat incident, questions have been raised in various quarters as to why a large section of scholars remained silent. It remains to be seen how the chief minister and the ruling party will respond to the letter from a section of the elite.

