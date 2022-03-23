Rampurhat Violence: ‘People under house arrest and burnt to death!’ Self-motivated case in the High Court, at two o’clock in the afternoon

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court had earlier allowed a public interest litigation in the Rampurhat murder case. The BJP approached the court to draw attention to the incident. On Tuesday, a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj approached the court and asked it to file a self-motivated case. Only then did Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava allow the case to be filed. On Wednesday, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Prakash Srivastava clarified that the court had accepted the case on its own initiative in the Rampurhat incident.

The Chief Justice said, “The incident in Rampurhat is very sad. Such incidents are a serious crime. Strict investigations should be carried out immediately. 10 houses were set on fire. People were locked up and burned to death. Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava said the case would be heard at 2pm on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the Chief Justice summoned the Advocate General of the state and the public prosecutor to the court and informed them that the High Court would take up the case on its own initiative.



The BJP alleges that Trinamool district president Anubrat Mandal said the fire was caused by a fire from the shot circuit. But it is clear that this fire was deliberately planted. So this incident should be properly investigated. The plaintiff further stated in his application that the state should be directed to pay adequate compensation to the victims.

Incidentally, the day after the death of Trinamool leader Bhadu Sheikh last Monday, the village of Bogtui in Rampurhat took a fiery look. Local Trinamool leader Vadu Sheikh was killed in the bombing. After that, 10 houses in Bogtui village caught fire on Monday night. The fire brigade confirmed that 10 people had been killed in the incident, but police claimed that eight people had been killed. However, Birbhum Superintendent of Police Nagendranath Tripathi first said that a total of seven people had been killed in the incident. However, the police administration has not yet given any details about how the fire started. In this situation, the Calcutta High Court accepted the case on its own initiative.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 23, 2022, 11:32 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, Rampurhat Violence