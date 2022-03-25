Rampurhat Violence: Will the state go to the Supreme Court in Bogutui case? The big decision of the two plaintiffs in advance! What he did …

#Bugtui: The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the Rampurhat Bogtui case. The High Court directed that within 24 hours of the visit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A division bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court passed the order on Friday The guidelines state that from now on, the state government will not conduct any further investigation. CBI (CBI Probe in Bogtui Case) will investigate under the supervision of the High Court However, no decision has been taken by the state government to go to the Supreme Court against the directive. On the contrary, the ruling party Trinamool has given the message of all cooperation in the CBI investigation. However, two public interest litigants filed a caveat in the Supreme Court without waiting for the state government’s decision.

The caveat was filed in the Supreme Court in support of the CBI’s directive to investigate. The caveat was filed by two public interest litigants, Kaustubh Bagchi and Anindya Sundar Das. In other words, a total of two cavities were filed in the Supreme Court in the Rampurhat case. Cavity to prevent unilateral hearing. In other words, the caveat was filed to prevent a state unilateral hearing.

On Friday, a division bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the CBI to probe the Bogtui case. Sources said that after this directive, the CBI’s West Bengal officers sat in a meeting with the senior officers of Delhi. As far as news is concerned, the team investigating the Bogtui case is being formed with high-ranking officers. The CBI has already emailed the Birbhum district police superintendent and asked for a copy of the complaint on behalf of the CBI. According to CBI sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to launch a full-fledged probe into the Bogtui case from Saturday.



In this situation, the ruling party Trinamool has given a message to the CBI to cooperate in the investigation. Although the ruling party claims that the CBI has taken responsibility for many investigations in the past, its justice has not been found yet. The ruling party will protest if the same happens in Bogtui case. State Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “I don’t know what the CBI will do differently. The SIT took the investigation a long way. The court had earlier called the CBI a ‘parrot’. When the court says, what else can I say about this. “

Incidentally, the High Court directed the CBI to go to Bogtui village as soon as possible. The apex court also directed the CBI to submit a status report by April 8 after a preliminary inquiry. In this situation, two public interest litigants also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court.

First published: March 25, 2022, 15:55 IST

