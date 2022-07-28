Rasika Jain The High Court rejected the plea of ​​Naya Mor, husband and in-laws in the Rasika Jain murder case

#Kolkata: New twist in Rasika Jain’s death investigation The High Court dismissed the petition of husband Kushal Aggarwal SIT arrested Kushal in Rasika case. Rasika’s in-laws’ plea has been dismissed in the High Court. The SIT headed by Damayanti Sen will continue the investigation. The division bench of the Chief Justice announced the verdict.

First, the court ordered the formation of a seat in the case of Rasika Jain’s death. Calcutta High Court Justice Shampa Sarkar ordered the formation of a seat headed by Damayanti Sen. On February 16, 2021, Rasika Jain’s body was recovered in a bloody state from under her house. The mystery about that death. Some claim it was suicide, some say murder. Rasika’s family members directly complained against Rasika’s in-laws in this incident. They alleged that Rasika was killed. Rasika was married to Kushal Aggarwal, the son of a well-known, well-to-do businessman in Alipore. Rasika’s family alleged that Rasika was mentally tortured by members of the Agarwal family. Husband Kushal also used to torture regularly after marriage. It was alleged that he used to torture his wife after drinking alcohol. After that, questions naturally started to arise in the case of this mysterious death.

At that time, the Agarwal family was accused of abetting Rasika’s suicide. Under the pressure of that complaint, the police started the investigation again. The police raised this matter again in the court. The court at that time ordered the formation of a seat headed by IPS Damayanti Sen. A year and a half after the incident, Kushal Agarwal was arrested on the basis of that investigation.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 28, 2022, 11:44 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court