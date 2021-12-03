Ratan withdraws nomination after forgetting pride in Mamata’s ward – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress avoided major inconvenience in the Kolkata Municipal Elections (KMC Elections 2021). Outgoing councilor Ratan Malakar, who is a resident of the ward of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, did not get a ticket from the 63rd constituency and stood as an independent candidate. Again, against the Chief Minister’s Baudi Qazi Banerjee In the end, Ratan 7 is withdrawing the nomination by accepting the request of the party Ratan Malakar Withdraws Nomination Ratan Malakar Withdraws Nomination Ratan Malakar Withdraws Nomination Ratan Malakar Withdraws Nomination

The Trinamool had given the ticket to Qazi Banerjee instead of Ratan Malakar from Ward No. 63. Angered by this, Ratan submitted his nomination as an independent candidate The outgoing councilor of the party is very uneasy about this revolt After that, Ratan’s attempt to defame the team started

According to Ratan Malakar himself, Subrata Boxi, Madan Mitra and Shobhandev Chatterjee spoke to him on Thursday night. In the end, Abhimani Ratan 7 accepted the request of the team On this day, he said, ‘I submitted my nomination out of pride and emotion Subrata Bokshi, Madan Mitra and Shobhandev Chattopadhyay together explained it to me. I also realized my mistake Mamata Banerjee is grateful for all that I have received. I will be loyal to him and will be in the campaign of Qazi Banerjee. ‘

Ratan Malakar was one of the oldest Trinamool councilors in Calcutta Municipality He has the experience of being a councilor for more than twenty years Ratan 7 was elected councilor three times from ward no. 63 Before that he was the councilor of ward no

However, not only Ratan Malakar, but also the Trinamool Congress has been uneasy about the nomination of candidates in ward no. The Trinamool Congress had earlier canceled the ticket of Tanima Chattopadhyay, sister of late minister Subrata Mukherjee. The party nominated Sudarshan Mukherjee, the outgoing councilor of ward no In protest, Tanima Chatterjee submitted her nomination as an independent candidate