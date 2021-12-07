rate of corona infection lowering but rise in the number of death is raising concern – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of Corona infections in the state was very low (WB Corona Update). Yesterday, the number of coronavirus cases dropped to 475, but today it has increased to 506. The number of deaths due to corona infection was 9 yesterday, that number remains unchanged today (WB Corona Update). In other words, 9 people have died in Corona in the last 24 hours.

Today, there are more people recovering from a new corona than on Tuesday. Today 512 people have recovered from Corona (WB Corona Update). At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down from 6,000 to 6,056. But still going from anxiety! In the last 24 hours, only 35,201 corona tests have been done in the state, out of which 506 corona positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has come down to 1.44% today from 2.11% yesterday (WB Corona Update).

According to a section of the medical community in the state, the number of corona tests is decreasing in the state and as a result the number of patients is coming to the fore which is a matter of great concern. While the number of corona cases in the state has come down significantly, no other district has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record. The number of corona cases is increasing in Kolkata every day. In the state where only 506 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours, 136 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata alone and 2 people have died.

On the other hand, the number of victims in North 24 Parganas has increased to 121 compared to yesterday, while 4 people have died in Corona. 41 people were attacked in Howrah district on Tuesday. South 24 Parganas district is also not behind. There were 41 people infected with corona and 1 died. On the other hand, in Hooghly district also 33 people were infected with corona slightly from yesterday and 1 person died. Today in Nadia district again 13 people were infected with corona which is less than the previous day. In West Midnapore district, the number of corona cases has increased to 16. Apart from Kolkata, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, no other district in South Bengal has been hit by corona on Tuesday.

The Corona situation in the districts of North Bengal is much better today than in South Bengal. Two days ago, the number of corona cases in the districts of North Bengal increased in one go, but it was under control since yesterday. Today, Jalpaiguri district in North Bengal has the highest number of corona cases, where 15 corona cases have been reported. After that in South Dinajpur district today 13 people were infected with corona and 1 person died. Twelve corona cases have been reported in Darjeeling district. Since then, 11 people have been infected with corona in Kochbihar district today.

Today, Jharkhand, Purulia, Murshidabad districts of South Bengal and Kalimpong district of North Bengal have the lowest incidence of corona in the state. In these four districts, only one corona has been infected today. In Alipurduar and Malda districts of North Bengal, only two corona cases have been reported today.