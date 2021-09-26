Ration Trial: Great news! The ration trial at the door will continue in the month of the festival, when is it coming in a definite way?

#Kolkata: It is not possible to postpone the pilot project of ration project at the door. The state food department informed the organization of ration dealers. The festival season is starting in the entire state from next October. As a result, the organization of ration dealers demanded that this pilot project be postponed for a month. The state, however, is reluctant to comply with their demands. They claim that it cannot be stopped for the time being. The pilot project will continue. Because ‘Ration at the door’ will definitely start from November. During the festive season, the ration project at the door of the state is starting to work as a pilot project.

However, the final decision has not been taken yet on some issues, according to the organization of ration dealers. The case went to court. However, according to the state food department, the pilot project is not being stopped in any way. Food Minister Rathin Ghosh said, “Trials are being conducted from more than 3,000 shops. Ration dealers will go home. The two sued. The government did not. So the trial is going on. The main part is late to start. They will discuss their demands with the dealers. We want to see what the situation is for now. “

The Ration Dealers Association has already increased the commission by Rs 50 per quintal. If you want to do biometric, you will get another 25 rupees per quintal. Now the commission is 65 rupees per quintal Dealers demanded a total of 200 rupees. That has been 125 rupees for now. The state government has issued a notification to this effect. However, despite the increase in the commission, the organization of ration dealers is still not happy. Ration at the door, that is, rations will reach people’s houses.

But to do this, you need a car to take the rations home. And the controversy started over who would pay for the car. Bishwambhar Basu, general secretary of the Ration Dealers Federation, said, “I will not buy a car with money borrowed from a bank. It is not possible for us to buy a car at a cost of around Rs 3 to 4 lakh.” Food Minister Rathin Ghosh refused to accept the statement of the dealers. He said, “The state government is giving one lakh rupees under the Gatidhara project. The state government is also making arrangements to buy a car with that money. And whoever buys a car with the rest of the money will become the owner. Besides providing ration, he can use the car at other times.” We are not going to stop that. “

It has already been notified that Rs 1 lakh will be provided for the purchase of the car. In addition, the Ration Dealers Association has appealed to the state government to pay a commission of Rs 200. At present the commission is 75 rupees. An increase of Tk 125 has been demanded for the provision of rations at home by showing staff and additional expenses. In addition, handling charges have been demanded for the supply of goods According to Vishwambhar Babu, some products are wasted when they go to deliver food from ration shop or godown to any house. So the handling charge has been claimed. He, however, sent a letter to the Chief Minister again demanding reconsideration of their demands.

The Ration Dealers Association has claimed that it will cost them an additional Rs 4,160 per month. As for that money, they are saying, the driver of the car is 12 thousand rupees. 10 thousand rupees for assistant. 2500 for fuel. 1500 for garage. 2000 for maintenance. 60 for road tax. 1000 for insurance. 20 rupees to prevent pollution 12600 for EMI.

They have already submitted this account to the state. Even if the ration is introduced at the door, it will not be introduced in the two hill districts due to geographical reasons. Problems have been created even in the deltaic part of the Sundarbans However, wherever the product is delivered, it will be given to the customers only after measuring the product and registering it in the e-pos machine. Only then will it be understood where the problem is.

Food Minister Rathin Ghosh said, “Let the work start before you go to the field. Only then will you understand where the problem is. If you just look at the problem, there will be no work.” Therefore, as a pilot project, from now on, rations will be introduced at the door with about 3100 dealers in the state.