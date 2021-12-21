Ratna Chatterjee wins in Ward 131 gave her reaction on Results | ‘I stand on my own feet’

#Kolkata: The Behala East seat of the Legislative Assembly was held by Sovan Chatterjee. Today Ratna Chatterjee is the MLA in that seat. However, even after that, Shovon Chatterjee remained the councilor of ward number 131. But Tuesday’s results (KMC Election 2021) show that Ratna has completed the circle of occupying Shovan’s paradise.

Read more: BJP Vokatta, CPM no Patta! After winning Kolkata, Mamata went to Kamakhya …

Shovon-Jaya was ahead from the start of counting of votes (KMC Election 2021) this morning. The declaration of victory was the rule of law. After the results were announced, Ratna Chatterjee returned to her old memories. He said that before leaving the house, Shovan Chatterjee had told my daughter, I will see how your mother goes without me. Today I am standing on my own two feet. “

Read more: Debashis Kumar gave ‘words’ to the leader, won the Kolkata by-election and kept his word!

After leaving his family and married wife Ratna to live with his girlfriend Baishakhi, Sovan Chatterjee left Behala too. But the grassroots occupy the violin east. Ratna Chatterjee wins. Meanwhile, Gerua Shibir did not agree to nominate Shovon even though he wanted to be a candidate from BJP in that constituency. Shovon Chatterjee walked away from Gerua politics even before the vote. Ward 131 (KMC Election 2021) was still in his name for so many days. But this time the Trinamool supremo chose MLA Ratna to snatch that too. The party leader relied on Ratna even in the pre-vote like in the assembly. Ratna honored that trust twice in a row.

Read more: ‘Lathyasoudhi’! As soon as the results of the re-election came out, the shocking post of Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya …

Incidentally, although her husband and parents were MLAs, Ratna was not directly involved in politics. Ratna Chattopadhyay has been looking after ward number 131 since Shovon Chattopadhyay left the violin house. He won the first battle before Shovon’s violin in the assembly polls. This time Trinamool has nominated Ratna in ward number 131 of Shovon. Ratnao did not disappoint the leader. Ratna Chattopadhyay, a Trinamool candidate from Ward 131 of Kolkata Municipality, said as a candidate, “I have been looking after this ward for four years. Didi felt that it should be given to Ratna. I have worked hard for four years.” The people of ward 131 have kept his word. Ratna Chatterjee smiled last.