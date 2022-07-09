Ravindra Sarobar: The administration is worried about the death of two students! The trial run is in full swing at Rabindra Sarobar

#Kolkata: The trial run is in full swing at Rabindra Sarobar. Trial runs are being run in all the three rowing clubs in Kolkata.

Whether a battery-powered or petrol-powered rescue boat will be kept is yet to be decided. Lake Club, Calcutta Rowing Club and Bengal Rowing Club are the three clubs covered by Rabindra Sarobar Lake. The trial run has started there.

It is being investigated how long the boat will be able to reach the spot if the speed and emergency situation is created. All water sports related activities in rowing clubs closed for more than a month after the accident.

Rowing competitions and training should be started at Rabindra Sarobar in accordance with the specific guidelines issued by the administration. Environmentalists are still vocal in their demand for eco-friendly rescue boats.

They have already informed the concerned administration that the rescue boat of Rabindra Sarobar should be battery powered. Although the club authorities argue, rescue boats are needed in case of an emergency. Then the speed of the boat is the main issue. The real issue is how quickly the rescue operation can begin in the event of an accident.

The speed of a battery-powered rescue boat is comparatively lower than that of petrol. That is why it will be late to reach the spot. Therefore, trial run is going on in both battery powered and petrol powered rescue boats. The authorities have said that they will abide by whatever the administration decides after examining all aspects.

Club authorities claim, ‘Petrol-powered boats do not spread pollution. There are petrol-diesel powered boats in Newtown’s Eco Park. If that boat is used in Eco Park, then why not in Rabindra Sarobar? Many are raising questions.

Incidentally, the administration is reluctant to take any further risk after the death of two students in the Kalbaishakhi riots. In addition to protecting those involved in rowing, KMDA is also looking at all aspects of the environment-friendly issue of pollution at Rabindra Sarovar.

