#Kolkata: After yesterday’s storm-rain, another storm is forecast today in the Sunday mood of Bengal. Not natural, this storm is political. Because the strong news of the source is that today BJP MLA from Barrackpore Arjun Singh is on the way to change the flower. Is he going to leave Padma and set foot in Joraful again? He himself is giving hints of one explosive comment after another. As far as is known, Arjun is on his way back home this afternoon. Arjun Singh came to Kolkata and stayed in a hotel in Alipore. Shortly afterwards, he left his convoy at the Taj Bengal Hotel in Alipore. His route will tell you what is going to happen in the next few hours. On the other hand, a crowd of Arjun fans in front of Abhishek Banerjee’s house on Camac Street. The party meeting is going on inside. According to sources, Abhishek is holding a meeting with the party leadership of North 24 Parganas.

Meanwhile, in the midst of this speculation, Anupam Hazra of Gerua Shibir posted a suggestive Facebook post. In a Facebook post, Anupam wrote, “I used to be considered one of the Pandavas. But I do not understand how surprised I would be to find him among the Kauravas.” Anupam Hazra, the BJP’s central secretary, said that such a post was in fact aimed at Arjun Singh.

Arjun Singh has recently been playing a dissonant tune on a number of issues, including the jute meeting. According to sources, the current BJP MP Arjun Singh can leave Padma today and return to Joraful. Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Camac Street office is also rumored to be attended by BJP MPs from Barrackpore. Earlier, sources said that Abhishek Banerjee had a meeting with the leaders of North 24 Parganas.

In this context, Arjun Singh said, “The Center has been given a lot of time on jute industry. On one side the countdown has started, on the other side the countdown has ended. I don’t want to be in the BJP, or the BJP can’t hold me. Thanks to those who were against it. I have fought in jute industry, people have become MPs from councilors. I have been from grassroots since birth. Everything is possible in politics, there is no end. I am still in BJP. I will hold a meeting today, I will hold a meeting for the good of Bengal. A meeting has been held with the Center on jute industry, this time I will hold a meeting with the state.

