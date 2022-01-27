Reaction on Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Refusing Padma Award | “They are like crabs, will not let anyone rise …”

#Kolkata: This time, Dilip Ghosh, the all-India vice-president of the BJP, sneered at the Communists over the rejection of the Padma Shri by former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattyacharya. On Thursday, Dilip Ghosh said, ‘শPadmashree-Padma Bhushan (Padma Award) is given based on the achievement of the person. Seeing the work. These politics are being carried out there to oppose Narendra Modi. Communists are like crabs. Don’t let anyone climb up. Jyoti Babu was not allowed to be the Prime Minister. Buddhababu was not allowed to take the Padma Bhushan award. The party is fixing. Buddhababu is a gentleman. How did he get the award after this incident!

Regarding the honoring of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday, “Everyone has a good relationship with him. Why can’t he be called a politician? His recognition cannot be accepted? Pranab Babu was also given Bharat Ratna.” He added that some people do not like jealous people, some people are kicking their feet in opposition to Modi.

At the same time, Dilip Ghosh stabbed Netaji in the state and said, “Why the tablo was not taken at the parade on Red Road, the movement is going on in Delhi, the movement is also about giving prizes, why? ? Those who have no value, no insult, think about it. “

On Thursday, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with party MPs. Sources said that the meeting was to fix the tactics of the MPs in the budget session. This time BJP All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh opened his mouth about this meeting. He said, “I, the MP, did not call me either. I do not know what the problem is. There is a problem at the upper level. What will be the coordination if the seniors fight.”

On this day, the All India Vice President of BJP (Dilip Ghosh) was asked, what is going on in picnic politics now? তিনি In reply he said, I also had a picnic yesterday. Everyone is having a picnic. The party is asking everyone to get together for a picnic. Come together. Think together .’8

Dilip Ghosh was also vocal about the High Court hearing regarding the reopening of the school today. The BJP leader said the school should be reopened to provide a conducive learning environment for students. “Vaccines are being given. But experts on children are still wondering what can be done. But I think the secondary section should be opened. Now students can wear masks and go to school with caution,” he said.

Dilip Ghosh also responded to Hiran Chattopadhyay’s ‘guardianless’ remarks. “There are a lot of parents out there who need to find the right one,” he said.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: January 27, 2022, 14:27 IST

Tags: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, CM Mamata Banerjee, Dilip Ghosh