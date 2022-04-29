Reaction on Jagdeep Dhankhar Newly Elected TMC leader tweeted on his oath taking being delayed | The thorn in the side of the governor himself! Babul Supriya opens his mouth with ‘obstacles’ in his oath as MLA – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: At one point, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar himself rushed to Jadavpur University himself after receiving a phone call from MP Babul Supriya, fearing for his safety. He intervened to rescue the BJP MP from the agitating students. And today, that Jagdeep Dhankhar (Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar) Babul Supriyo has become a thorn in the side of taking the oath as the Trinamool MLA for the first time (Babul Supriyo).

In this situation, Babul Supriyo finally opened his mouth. In a tweet today, Babul wrote, “I am very disappointed with the delay (despite everything) of my ‘oath’ as ​​MLA. Two weeks have already passed since Baliganj elected me as their representative. I think there is reason to think that the Hon’ble Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar could have been a little more kind to me. Now it’s my job to practice patience. “

Extremely disheartened with the delay (everything notwithstanding) of my ‘Oath’ as ​​an MLA & it’s been 2 weeks since Ballygunge elected me as their representative !! I hv reasons to believe HE Governor Shri jdhankhar1 could have been ‘Kind (errr). Patiently practicing Patience – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) April 29, 2022

Incidentally, unprecedented complications have started surrounding the swearing in of Babul Supriyo as the victorious Trinamool MLA. At the root of the grassroots allegation is the state’s constitutional chief governor. Controversy seems to have become commonplace around any swearing-in during the tenure of the current governor. This time too he was no exception.

After the just-concluded Baliganj Assembly by-election, the winning Trinamool candidate Babul Supriya was prepared for the swearing in and sent to Raj Bhavan. Permission was sought from the Legislative Assembly for the Governor (Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar) so that the swearing in ceremony could be conducted from the Legislative Assembly. In that case the principal can read the oath to him. But as soon as he received the letter, the governor bent down. He sent the affidavit file back to the assembly by imposing some ‘conditions’ on the assembly.

What is that condition? Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he would sign the file only after getting answers to all the questions he has raised so far regarding the assembly. Governor Dhankhar also summoned the secretary of the assembly to Raj Bhavan to explain the situation. Although the news is in state assembly sources, all the questions of the governor have already been answered. There are no questions left to answer. As a result, even if elected as MLA, there is no complication around when Babul will be able to take the oath of office in the assembly.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: April 29, 2022, 22:00 IST

