reacts and attacks strongly in twitter on Dilip Ghosh’s jhalmuri comment | “Agree to do 100 jhalamuri episodes …” In what context did Trinamool supriya say? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Thursday, Babul Supriyo, the leader of the opposition, made a mockery of the Chief Minister’s mention of feeding him fishfry. The BJP all-India vice-president said, “Babul got stuck after eating fish fry.” Former Union Minister and now Trinamool leader Babul Supriya has launched a direct attack on Dilip Ghosh on Twitter in response to the ‘picnic’ remarks.

Babul (Babul Supriyo) did not stop there. In one tweet after another, he explained why he went to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when he was the Union Minister. He tweeted that again, a sample of Dilip’s ‘bad talk’ (verbal diarrhea) has been found.

Dilip Ghosh in Babul Supriya’s intense attack

Union Minister and Bangaon MP Shantanu Tagore has given a new dimension to the recent ‘revolt’ of the BJP. It is learned that he has organized several picnics with the protesters against the state leadership. When asked about that, Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday, “What happened when Shantanu was having a picnic! I also had a picnic yesterday. Everyone is having a picnic. Everyone gets together for a picnic. Picnic diplomacy. ” After that, he added, ” Didi started fishfry diplomacy. Babylon is trapped! “

Incidentally, Babul Supriyo got into Mamata’s car at the end of a program in Kolkata in 2015. After that, the Chief Minister of Bengal’s Trinamool government stopped in front of Victoria and fed the minister of the BJP-led government. At that time there was a lot of practice in the state politics.

Babul Supriya retweeted the issue on Friday. “The prime minister gave me the task of speeding up the work on the long-stalled East-West Metro project,” he wrote. As such, I want the help of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Because, without his help, it would never have been possible to acquire the stuck land. After this, he wrote, referring to the issue of ‘Jhalamuri’, ‘In the interest of the people, I have agreed to do 100 Jhalamuri episodes with the Leader of the Opposition’. He later described Dilip Ghosh as a “joker” and wrote, “He did nothing to corner me in the party (BJP).”

Nauseating that an elderly man who is junior to me in politics brings up the episode repeatedly INSPITE of knowing very well that the entire #EastWestMetro is close to completion with stretches of it already operational • It’s a shame that such a man holds a VP post in @ BJP4India – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) January 28, 2022

Attacking Dilip, Babul wrote in his last tweet of the day, “I get nauseous when I think that an older man who is younger than me in politics, repeatedly brings up the subject knowing that what I did was in the interest of East-West Metro work.” Babul wrote, without naming names, that it was “shameful” for such a person to hold the post of BJP’s all-India vice-president.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: January 28, 2022, 20:07 IST

Tags: Babul Supryio, Dilip Ghosh