reacts on several issues from Bengal Business summit to Congress and Prasant Kishor | “Patient in ICU … not taking saline”, Dilip Ghosh inquired about the health of Ecopark in the morning. – News18 Bangla

The two-day international industrial conference of the state government ended yesterday at the Bishwa Bangla Convention Center in New Town Meanwhile, BJP's all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh toured the land earmarked for the proposed Silicon Valley in Newtown on Wednesday morning. At the end of the conference, Dilip Ghosh sneered at Mamata Banerjee's investment figures on Friday.

Addressing the state government on the industry conference, he said, “We wanted to publish a white paper so that there would be two issues. How much money has been invested in the last five business conferences? How many people have got jobs? How much has the government benefited?” How many workers have become unemployed in a year? Why is there a surplus of electricity? Why is there no industry in Bengal where there is less electricity? If you don’t know that, there is no value in this industrial conference. The tax money of poor people is being paid. “

Regarding Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh said, “We have claimed that one or more incidents have taken place. Many people from the CPM Congress in the last assembly went to the grassroots. We are in the interest of democracy. There should be justice. “

Dilip Ghosh did not stop talking about the fact-finding committee headed by Trinamool Congress going to Jahangirpuri. He countered, “Trinamool committee is going to Jahangirpuri, but who will go to Bankura? There has been recent violence, brick kilns have been killed, Shibpur, Islampur, why the fact finding committee is not going there. There are enough qualified people in Delhi. The police have taken them by the collar and waist. When will we see that scene in West Bengal? When will the ropes fall on the waists of those who are committing anti-social killings?

On this day, Dilip Ghosh sneered at the 5 organizational medicines given to the Congress by Pik. In his words, “The patient has gone to the ICU in such a state that he is not taking saline. What else will he give him medicine? Dilip Ghosh sneered at the Congress leadership and said, “Who is the leader of the Congress? One mother and one son are being made leaders by force. No party can survive in this situation. So the common man is forgetting him.”

On the state government’s Deucha Pachami project, the BJP all-India vice-president said, “We are always on the side of industry. There will be employment where there will be jobs, there will be financial gain from the government. “This government cannot take over the tribal lands. People are protesting that it has lost its credibility. We need to talk to the people. No one in the government is talking to them. They are setting up brokers. “If they leave the land on their own, it will be an industry. The same thing that the grassroots people did against the CPM in Singur is happening today.”

