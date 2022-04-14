reacts strongly on Intellectuals role after haskhali incident and attacks TMC in his unique ways | Suddenly Dilip Ghosh is distributing ‘Nakuldana’! But why? What the ‘real reason’ said – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: For some time now, the opposition has been vocal about the imposition of Section 357 in the state. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also demanded Section 357. On Wednesday, BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh said it was time to issue section 357 in the state. Dilip Ghosh said that a government has brought public opinion less than a year ago, in which the demand of section 357 has been raised which means it is clear how out of control the government has become.

On Thursday, BJP’s all-India vice-president (Dilip Ghosh) once again questioned the issue. “People who voted to protect it are now looting. So the central government should protect the interests of the people by appealing to the center,” he said.

Read more: Countdown begins! Ranbir-Alia’s wedding today! When did the ‘Ralier’ wedding ceremony start? Sage wife Neetu said …

On this day, Dilip Ghosh took the intellectuals by the hand in the context of Hashkhali Incident. He said, “Why was there no candlelight procession in Hanskhali?” – Dilip Ghosh said with a sharp sneer at the intellectuals, “The stomach used to move by showing candles. The stomach has become so fat. It has become difficult to walk. The shop used to run by showing candles. “Social media has now become a shortcut medium. It doesn’t do much good,” Dilip said, referring to a social media post by a section of intellectuals.

Read more: He seems to be the ‘show-stopper’ from the morning in the by-election! Where did Babul disappear in the small ‘break’ at noon?

To everyone’s surprise, Dilip Ghosh was seen distributing Prasad Nakuldana of Ram Mandir on this day. He said, “I am feeding everyone Ram Mandir’s Prasad Nakuldana. He who used to feed Nakuldana is now eating hospital rice. He has to take that responsibility. He will spend the rest of his life like Lalu Prasad. So we are fulfilling his duty.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: April 14, 2022, 10:02 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh