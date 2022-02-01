February 1, 2022

Receipts of ordinary people in the budget are zero, Mamata gave a strong response – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Receipt of ordinary people from the central budget is zero This is the response of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Slams Budget 2022 :). Mamata Banerjee has made such a demand while responding on Twitter about the central budget

On Twitter, the chief minister wrote, “The general public has received zero from this budget The common man is thus overwhelmed by unemployment and inflation The government is talking big, but nothing has been given importance in the budget. In his tweet, the Chief Minister also mocked the Union Budget as a ‘Pegasus Spin’ budget.

The Union Finance Minister did not bring any change in personal income tax in this year’s budget As a result, a large part of the general public is frustrated with the budget

Read more: Sitaraman did not bring any change in water and personal income tax in the hope of taxpayers

Trinamool MPs Derek and Brian also mocked the budget On Twitter, he wrote, “Hire is the biggest friend of this government And for the rest of the peasantry, the middle class, the unemployed, the daily earners, this Prime Minister does not need to think of anything. “

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, however, claimed that this year’s budget has been prepared keeping in view the next 25 years. The Union Minister, like Nitin Gadkari, argued that the budget would help in the successful implementation of the Prime Minister’s dream of a self-reliant India project.

