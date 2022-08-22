Recently the first few characters reveal and final poster of #BHAGAR has created a stir- 20th August, it’s thrilling trailer launch

BY : Rahul PIC : MANDIRA

Rajdeep Ghosh directed web series ‘#BHAGAR’ trailer launched on Saturday 20th August. This trailer has recently stirred up by all over the platform. This web series ‘#BHAGAR’ produced by ‘SKYPAN’S COMMUNICATION’ is coming to KLIKK OTT at the end of August.

This web series is told about 2018’s Bhagar scandal which is rocked entire Bengal. The victim of that Bhagar scandal was Nonadangar Paresh, his child ate rotten cat meat in biriyani which is took his child life. Since then, his wife could no longer tolerate the cowardly, headless, bully low-caste man. Unable to bear this pains Paresh chooses the death, is death so easy! On the other hand, youtuber Anirban comes across a fake baby food factory while making videos for his own channel, and he comes to know about his connection with bhagar scandal. To stop Anirban, inspector Laha enters the field to deal with Anirban, if the video footage of fake baby food becomes public once, it will be a disaster. That’s why Laha arranges a tableau. What will happen now? Will Anirban be able to spoil all the plans of Iqbal and Laha? How did Bhagarkand happen? What is it history? All these unknown stories will emerge on the canvas.

This story is written by Amlan Majumdar and directed by Rajdeep Ghosh. The main character of this story is portrayed by Sabyasachi Chowdhury and the negative character played by Rajatava Dutta. Also every character is very important for the story which is played by Oindrila Sharma, Biplob Banerjee, Pritom Das, Puja Sarkar, Shakti De, Mou Bhattacharjee, Sumonta Mukherjee.