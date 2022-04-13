Recognition from the Center, this office of the state received a total of 14 awards – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Added another feather to the crown of success of the state government. This time the special achievement was recognized directly by the Union Ministry of Rural Development. The state received a total of 14 awards from the Union Ministry. Originally on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, 14 Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats of the state received this award. Basically Shishubandhab Gram Panchayat Award, Gram Panchayat Development Award, Rashtriya Gaurab Gram Sabha Award. This award is being received by 11 Zila Parishad Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat.

Earlier, the West Bengal government received an award from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. Recognition was given for increasing communication in the aviation system between the states. The state is assisting in the modernization of Bagdogra Airport. The state government has taken initiative to launch air services in places like Malda, Kochbihar and Purulia. That is why the state got this recognition Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made the announcement at the ministry function. On behalf of the Center, the state has been awarded in the category of “Most Pro-active States for implementing RCS scheme”.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 13, 2022, 18:01 IST

