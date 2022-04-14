Recognition of Center again in Panchayat Office, 14 awards in Panchayat Office – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Success again to the state panchayat office. Recognition from the Centre’s Ministry of Rural Development was received by the State Panchayat Office. Not one or two, but the panchayat office received from 14 award centers. According to the state panchayat office, the recognition was given to the panchayat office on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day of the fiscal year 2020-21. A total of 14 Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats of the state have received this award. The four prizes have been given to the state, namely, Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award, Gram Panchayat Development Award, Rashtriya Gaurab Gram Sabha Award, Panchayat Empowerment Award.

Read more: “Come back home healthy, grandpa …”,

It is learned that Bijur-2 gram panchayat of Memari number two block of East Burdwan has received Shishubandhab gram panchayat award. Goagao No. 1 Gram Panchayat of Goalpokhar No. 1 Block of Uttar Dinajpur District has received the Gram Panchayat Development Award. The Ilambazar Gram Panchayat in the Ilambazar block of Birbhum has received the Rashtriya Gaurab Gram Sabha award. Besides, Zila Parishad of South 24 Parganas and East Burdwan have received Panchayat Empowerment Award. Basirhat Panchayat Samiti of North 24 Parganas District and Daspur No. 1 Panchayat Samiti of West Midnapore District have received Panchayat Empowerment Award.

Read more: He seems to be the ‘show-stopper’ from the morning in the by-election! Where did Babul disappear in the small ‘break’ at noon?

Balsi 2 gram panchayat of Patrasay block of Bankura district, Amarakuchi gram panchayat of Keshpur block of West Midnapore district, Bohar 1 gram panchayat of Memari 2 block of East Burdwan district, Gangarampur gram panchayat of Gangarampur block of South Dinajpur district, Manbazar of Purulia district Gram Panchayat, Maslandapur No. 1 Gram Panchayat of Habra No. 1 Block of North 24 Parganas District, Bhagwantpur No. 1 Gram Panchayat of Chandrakona No. 2 Block of West Midnapore District have received Panchayat Empowerment Award in the case of Gram Panchayats. Incidentally, the Union Ministry of Rural Development had recently recognized the state for 100 days of work. Not only that, the state has occupied the No. 1 position, leaving all the states behind. After that, the recognition of the Center once again will further the progress of the work of the Panchayat office in the state, said the officials of the Panchayat office.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 14, 2022, 15:39 IST

Tags: West Bengal Government