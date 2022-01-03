Record liquor sales in the state from December 24 to January 1, about 60-65 crore daily – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State Liquor Sell holds record for liquor sales. Liquor sales during Pujo surpassed Christmas and New Year’s wine sales. No matter what Corona’s fears were, there was no shortage of alcohol at the party at Christmas and at the end of the year. If you look at the statistics of the Afghani office, you will be shocked.

The amount of wine sold during Pujo is usually higher than other times. Bengalis who are in a festive mood are more inclined towards drinking alcohol at various domestic and restaurant events in Pujo. But this year’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities went beyond that. The Bengalis became intoxicated with the cold weather of winter. The period from December 24 to January 1, when the accounts were found. That is 9 days account. According to the Afghan office, on an average, 70 to 85 crore rupees worth of liquor has been sold every day in these 9 days. The highest sales were on December 25 and 26. That is, Christmas and the day after.

Kolkata has seen that on the night of December 25, people actually descended on Park Street and adjoining areas. There was no place to store sesame in the restaurant. Corona’s situation was not so terrible then, so many people were having fun at the party. That is why the amount of alcohol sales has increased by leaps and bounds. According to the statistics obtained from the Afghani Department, a total of Tk 650 crore worth of food and liquor has been sold in various bars and restaurants in the state during these nine days.

According to the Afgari office of the state government, a huge amount of money has been deposited in the state treasury as a result. The revenue of the state government has not increased much in the previous year. But the year-end reckoning changed the figure for the year just ended. Judging by the comparison with last year, it can be seen that the profit margin has increased a lot. According to the state government, sales of liquor have increased by 48 per cent over the previous year.

Somraj Banerjee