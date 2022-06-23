Recruitment || There is a growing interest in becoming a college principal, with a record number of applications submitted

At one time there was a reluctance among the professors to become the principal of the college. This time the picture began to change. This time a record number of applications were submitted to the College Service Commission for the post of principal. That is what the news commission sources said. There are vacancies for principals of about 90 colleges in the state. The College Service Commission has recently issued a notification to fill those posts. According to the College Service Commission, a record number of applications have been submitted. More than 300 applications have been received for about 90 vacancies. Not only that, in the last few years, not so many applications have been submitted for the post of principal, according to the commission sources.

According to the last three advertisements, an average of 100 applications were submitted for the post of principal. The College Service Commission is looking at the positive calculation as so many applications have been submitted for the post of principal. To become a principal, it is compulsory to have 55% marks at the postgraduate level, 15 years of teaching experience, a total of ten dissertations, a PhD and an associate professor. Apart from the house, 110 marks have been allotted for the research of the applicants. According to the commissioner officials, since so many marks have been allotted for the research, the applicants should have a good grasp on the research. Must be between 40 and 55 years of age. This means that a candidate can apply for the post of principal only after fulfilling so many criteria.

In that case, a section of the commission officials are claiming that the quality of higher education in the state has improved due to the submission of so many applications as compared to the last few years. In the last 10 years, the College Service Commission has appointed principals in 325 colleges. Since 2011, the state government has repeatedly demanded that no college be run by an acting principal.

The state higher education department also clarified that one of the objectives was to appoint a college principal. With so many applications submitted by the commissioner’s officers, all the vacancies for the principal will be filled this time. According to the officials of the higher education department, the submission of so many applications for the post of principal indicates the growing interest in becoming a principal. According to the College Service Commission, the scrutiny work will start after the deadline for submission of applications expires this week. In that case, if the interview process starts in mid-August, the commission officials hope that the whole process will be completed before Pujo.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 23, 2022, 15:09 IST

Tags: Recruitment 2022