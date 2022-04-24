Red panda protection requires tighter surveillance across borders – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Scientists at the Zoological Survey of India have proposed cross-border cooperation to protect the Red Panda from extinction by expanding natural protected areas and increasing surveillance across the border (Red Panda in West Bengal).

Scientists at the Kolkata Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have strongly suggested increasing cross-border connectivity to protect red pandas from extinction so that bureaucrats, environmentalists, biologists, voluntary organizations and the people of India, Nepal and Bhutan take positive steps. Scientists at ZSI believe that red pandas are endangered species because their predators are constantly being persecuted and at the same time exposed to temperature fluctuations. There are other ethnographic issues as well.

Dr. Mukesh Tagore, a scientist at the ZSI’s Center for DNA Taxonomy, and other scientists at the same institute have reported in-depth research and survey reports that red pandas live in the Kanchenjunga region, including Sikkim and North Bengal. Stays.

According to Dr. Tagore, special attention needs to be paid to the red pandas living in the Kanchenjunga region, as the presence of red pandas in certain places in the Kanchenjunga region is a natural way to connect with their habitat, but in pieces, according to Dr. Tagore. Lives in North Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. It is not possible to say exactly how many of them there are. However, according to the survey report, there are 32 red pandas in Singalila National Park and 34 in Neuravalli National Park in Darjeeling district.

In 1994, the Red Panda Breeding Project was launched at the Darjeeling Zoo. By 2003, there were 22 red pandas. They decide to release the two female pandas born in the zoo into the wild. Two more wives, Panda, were released in 2004. Also, four pandas were due to be released in October 2019. Despite these efforts, there was no indication of an increase in the number of red pandas in the national park. However, the eating habits, survival, and reproduction of the Red Panda are directly linked to rainfall, temperature, and plant food as habitat. The growth of bamboo trees depends on rainfall and temperature in particular, and since red pandas prefer to be covered, they prefer temperate climates in the central and eastern Himalayas, i.e., dense bamboo forests. That is why the Red Panda habitat is known from rainfall, temperature and food.

Scientists at ZSI have already recommended extending the boundaries of protected areas, just as the Government of India recommended in the 2011 implementation of the Environmental Zones Plan adopted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests. They also proposed a buffer zone around the protected area or a designated neutral zone to protect the environment so that this important animal could be protected.

Red panda habitat is declining in the whole area mentioned. They are becoming isolated. The numbers have also declined over the past few decades due to changes in land use and ethnographic activity. As a result of a significant change in climate, or a change in location and migration of animals, there has been a change in the number of animals. With this comes the ability to adapt to those animals.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: April 24, 2022, 12:13 IST

