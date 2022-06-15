Red Volunteer || CPIM is taking action to bring the name ‘Red Volunteer’ to the fore

#Kolkata: The CPM has started taking action with the name of Red Volunteer in mind. A blood donation camp has been organized at Shakuntala Park on June 19 at the initiative of Red Volunteers of Ward 126. But what’s new in this? All the mass organizations including SFI, DYFI and even CPM take initiative to donate blood every year. The top leadership of the party directly participates in this program. According to a section of political experts, Alimuddin Street is trying to make the name Red Volunteer more popular among the people. Because the image of the Red Volunteers.

People were introduced to the name Red Volunteer in a slightly different way. During the Corona period, the Red Volunteers were seen practically delivering oxygen, medicine, and food. Members of the CPM’s student organization SFI, DYFI reached out to the people as Red Volunteers. It is because of these Red Volunteers that the CPM has created a bright image for the common man. The party went to the people in front of the Red Volunteers in the election. People have heard of the Red Volunteers even though they did not do well in the polls. Little by little the wind blew. In the by-elections after the assembly elections, which removed the BJP’s monopoly for a long time, the CPM came in second in the municipal elections. One of the reasons for this is the Red Volunteers. That is what a section of political experts thinks.

In the manifesto for the municipal elections, the party has spoken of Red Volunteer, Community Kitchen. The Red Volunteers have been lauded at the party congress just as much as at the CPM conference. The presence of Red Volunteers on party committees has also increased significantly. If there is a Red Volunteer badge, the new face is also a very familiar person. And the CPM wants to reach out to the people by bringing these two together.

