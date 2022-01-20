Red Volunteers on Road to help people amid Covid Surge – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: They are extending all kinds of support to the family members of the coronavirus patient (West Bengal Coronavirus), not only that, they are constantly promoting by miking in the market place. The Red Volunteers, who have been by the side of the people since the beginning of the Corona War, are back on the streets of the city today. They are giving awareness message about Corona. Not only in the city of Kolkata, but also in the small market areas of the villages, they are constantly carrying out sanitation work.

According to the organization, Red Volunteers will provide oxygen cylinders if needed. Mike is constantly being promoted by Red Volunteer activists.

Read more: 15 to 16 year olds should only get COVAXIN! At the request of health workers, India Biotech

Such a picture was seen in Sonakhali area of ​​Daspur No. 2 block of West Midnapore district. The Red Volunteers of Jodi Daspur 2 block claim, ‘Not one day, they are constantly carrying out such propaganda (West Bengal Coronavirus). Besides, they have started health service camps for the people of the area. The Red Volunteers claim that if they receive a phone call, they will immediately reach the victim’s home with help. Not only that, they also said that they will reach in case of any danger.

Read more: It will rain again! Cold weather in the state, storms will shake the weekend …

Incidentally, from the time of the first wave of coronavirus (West Bengal Coronavirus), leftists have built community kitchens and labor canteens to stand by the people of the state. The left student youth activists formed the Volunteer Team (Red Volunteers) to stand by the people regionally, which later became known to the people as Red Volunteers. Especially during the second wave of corona, a group of naughty children dreaming of social change reached the homes of people affected by corona with oxygen.

Sukanta Chakraborty