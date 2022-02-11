Rediscover the joy of bathing with ITC Fiama’s fun range of Bath Essentials

Bathing can do wonders for the soul-no matter what’s ailing you- emotionally or physically especially during the busy and the most stressful years we have recently encountered. Following a regular bathing regimen decreases stress and reboots the body to automatically function and is sometimes the best thing we can do for ourselves to make ourselves feel positive and energized. Hence, this new year gift yourself and your loved ones moments of joy, laughter, and indulgence that are bound to change the way we look at bathing.

ITC Fiama presents Fiama Bath Essentials, an exciting range of bath accessories that will leave you smiling from ear to ear. The range includes different kinds of loofahs, scrubs, and specialized shower tools, making the time spent taking a shower truly worthwhile. Designed to add that extra zing to your bath regime, the line celebrates positivity, quirkiness, and delight for the perfect rejuvenation time spent in your bathroom.

Fiama Bath Essentials Hair Wrapper is gentle on your hair and wraps it with care. Its micro-fibers dry hair like a pro with their super-duper 3x absorption power. Price INR 499.

Fiama Bath Essentials Lacey Loofah is here to bring back the joy of bathing. It exfoliates, smoothens and energizes your skin. The Fiama Lacey loofah gives lots of lather and ensures a fabulous bath with just a little shower gel. It stimulates microcirculation and makes the skin brighter while removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores. Price INR 249.

Fiama Bath Essentials Puff-a-Loofah ensures smooth, exfoliated and energized skin. It stimulates microcirculation and makes skin brighter while removing dead cells and unclogging pores. Price INR 125.

Fiama Bath Essentials Shower Cap is a dual layered shower cap which fits well and protects your hair. It is a shower cap that lasts long and looks great. It’s easy to wash, easy to carry and easy to wear, making it the perfect bathroom/ travel accessory. Price INR 275.

Fiama Bath Essentials Scrub-a-Dub-Dub is the perfect tool to provide you with hydrated, soft and supple skin. This scrub helps clear skin impurities and buffs away dead skin without stripping off moisture. Price INR 165.

Fiama Bath Essentials Foamy Soap Pocket brings a new trend in bathing. Put your soap in this delicately sewn pocket, that’ll make your soap lather four times as much, and be of use till the very end. Designed especially for your bar soap, it smoothens, exfoliates and energizes your skin. Its gentle threads will make your soap lather like never before and never go to waste. Price INR 59.

Fiama Bath Essentials I-Got-Your-Back Loofah works like a loofah, looks like a brush. Take your time with it, don’t rush. To go where no hand has gone before, add this to your bath kit for sure! Price INR 349.

Fiama Bath Essentials Foamy Fun Sponge is foamy & fun, all wrapped in one! This sponge loofah in fun fruit shapes and vibrant colours makes bathing a fun activity for kids while ensuring clean and clear skin. Fiama Foamy Fun sponge works well for bubble baths too, washing away the dirt and impurities. It looks like a toy, and spreads so much soft & foamy joy! Price INR 199.

Safe and dermatologically tested, these products are safe to use on the skin, all year round. All the products are 100% Cruelty-Free making this the perfect guilt-free spoil for you and your close ones. Available on Nykaa.com, Amazon.com, Big Basket.com and select retail outlets.

