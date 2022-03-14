Registration opens for “7th Korea-India Friendship Quiz Contest”, 15th April is last date to apply

Registration for “7th Korea-India Friendship Quiz Contest” organized by Korean Cultural Centre India is now open for pan India students. To participate students need to register at www.koreaindiaquiz2022.com 15th April is the last date of registration.

First winner will be awarded a cash prize of INR 2,00,000, runner-up with INR 1,50,000 and 2nd runner-up (3rd rank) with INR 1,00,000. Above this all 10 zonal champions will win INR 10,000 each along with Certificates of Honor and KCCI Membership for 2 years.

This contest aims to spread awareness about Korea and its diverse facets among school students, leading to greater understanding of the nation, its people and its interaction with India over the years. It will focus on all kinds of knowledge related to Korea’s society & culture, traditions, history, art, tourism & travel destinations, cuisines, heritage, language, sports, diplomacy and more.

The event is divided into three parts. First round participation will happen after registering through the web link. Students can take the quiz according to their own convenient time, at the end student will receive an electronic participation certificate.

In 2nd round, Pan India will be divided into 5 Zones- North, South, West, East and central zones, the contest will be held from 27th April to 29th April on their respective dates decided for each zone separately.

The winners of each zone selected through the second round will have their final face-to-face competition on 12th May(Thursday) grand finale at the Delhi event venue. In the final competition, where representatives of the huge Indian continent, each zone will attend, Korean Cultural Centre plans to prepare various events such as K-pop and Taekwondo demonstration performances, Korean food & Hanbok(Korean traditional dress), and virtual reality experiences and proceed as a Korean culture festival.

Mr. Hwang Il-yong, director of Korean Cultural Centre India said, “Despite the difficult situation of the pandemic, Korean Cultural Centre India has continuously maintained youth cultural exchange projects & programs for Indian students in various forms and will continue to do so in the future. We hope that Indian students will be able to learn more about Korea and Korean culture through real experience as well as knowledge which will be provided through this event.