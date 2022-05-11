RELIANCE NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE RECORDS STRONG GROWTH IN FY22, EXCELS IN CLAIM SETTLEMENT AND REPORTS 30% GROWTH IN NET PROFIT

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited, a JV between Reliance Capital and Nippon Life of Japan, announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2022. The key performance highlights as on March 31, 2022 include:

Commenting on the company’s strong performance in FY22, Mr. Ashish Vohra, ED & CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance said, “FY22 continued to pose its own set of challenges with the outbreak of the second, and then the third wave of the pandemic. We are grateful for the support we have received from our customers, employees, distributors, service providers and their families, that powered our journey of providing maximum value to each one of our stakeholders.”

Mr. Vohra further highlighted that in a volatile economic environment of today, there is a heightened appreciation of Life Insurance for ensuring certainty of life coverage as well as financial investments. These guarantees are designed to drive durable long-term returns and to help customers fulfill their life goals and form the bedrock of our business model.