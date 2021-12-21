Repetition of 2015, three non-partisans on the path of Trinamool after winning the election – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 2015 is like a repeat 7 This time too, three independent candidates have won the Kolkata municipal elections Like in 2015, they are also on the path of Trinamool (KMC Election Results 2021)

Left, Congress, BJP together got 7 seats Independent candidates have won in three wards Independent candidate Purbasha Naskar 7 has won from Ward No. 141 Another independent candidate Rubina Naz won from Ward No. 135 Independent candidate Ayesha Kaniz won from Ward No. 43

Rubina Naz was a Trinamool councilor in 2010 He was defeated in 2015 His father-in-law Shamsuzzaman Ansari was also the Mayor of Calcutta Municipality This time too he has won from ward number 138 Rubina made it clear after winning the election that she was stepping on the grassroots path.

Another winning independent candidate, Purbasha Naskar of Ward 141, was also associated with the Trinamool. Without getting a ticket, he stood as an independent After winning the election, Purbasha said, “I am thinking of going to the grassroots.” According to sources, Ayesha Kaniz, the winning independent candidate from Ward 43, is also going to join the grassroots.

Explaining that the three independent candidates are joining the grassroots, Firhad Hakim said, “We have talked to three people. They have been asked to apply to join the team The matter will be considered after that. ”