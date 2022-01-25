Republic Day 2022 || CBI DIG Akhilesh Kumar Singh receives President’s Medal

#Kolkata: A total of 23 CBI officers, including two IPS officers, are receiving the ‘Police Medal for Meritorious Service’ award on the occasion of this year’s Republic Day. Among the two IPS are Akhilesh Kumar Singh, a CBI DIG IPS officer in Kolkata and Nitin Deep Blajnan, a CBI IPS officer in Delhi. A total of 23 CBI officials will receive the medal. A total of 16 police officers are receiving this award from West Bengal.

According to CBI sources, DIG CBI Akhilesh Kumar Singh arrested four heavyweight ministers Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee (deceased a few months ago) and Shovan Chatterjee on May 16, 2021 in Nardakand. He has also investigated important cases like coal smuggling from coal smuggling. Even in the post-poll violence in the state, the High Court has directed the CBI to investigate the violence and killings. Among the investigating officers there was Akhilesh Singh. The arrest of four coal mafia (currently on bail) from Bikash Mishra is in his hands.

Read more: ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ in the hands of a wonderful boy Dhritisman, get acquainted with Khude with his songs …

He held important posts in Assam before joining the CBI. DIG Diphu, Silchar, Guwahati Range. Goalpara, Shivsagar, Tinsukia District Superintendent of Police. He has also worked efficiently in Law and Order, Counter Insurgency and Anti-Corruption. In his 19-year career, he has investigated important CBI cases in Assam and West Bengal. That is why he is being given the ‘Police Medal for Meritorious Service Award’ this year. In 2014, he received the ‘Police Medal for Gallantry Award’. In Assam, ULFA earned that honor for its success in fighting the terrorist group. Received the Outstanding Service Medal in 2020. Get ‘Antarit Suraksha Seva Padak’ in 2020. On January 1, 2021, the Assam government promoted him to the post of IGP. Received DGP Commendation (Gold) Medal in 2015, DGP Commendation (Silver) Medal in 2006, Antarika Surakhsha Seva Medal in 2011 and Police Special Duty Medal in 2006.

Read more: Interrupted physical activity in the middle of the night, the boy did such a disgusting thing with his mother to take revenge!

Akhilesh Kumar Singh is an IPS officer of 2003 Assam Cadre. He was appointed as DIG CBI in Kolkata in March 2019. And since then he has been investigating one important case after another. And this year he is being given the ‘Police Medal for Meritorious Award’.

The award began on March 1, 1951. This award is given only if there is no stigma in the service for 18 consecutive years, only if you work efficiently. This year, as every year, award medals will be given to 939 police officers and staff of the country. Three types of awards are given. The ‘Police Medal for Gallantry’ award will be given to 189 people. 6 people receiving ‘President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service’ award. Among them are two West Bengal police officers. 72 people are getting ‘Police Medal for Meritorious Service’ award. Among them, 17 police personnel of West Bengal will get this award.

Arpita Hazra

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: January 25, 2022, 15:09 IST

Tags: Republic day 2022