Republic Day celebrations on Red Road at this time without visitors – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This year, Republic Day 2022 is going to be celebrated in accordance with the Kovid rules. That is the reason why there are no seats in this program. The state government took this decision in the Corona situation. This has been informed by the Kolkata Police. According to the Kolkata Police, Kovid’s Code of Conduct (Republic Day 2022) will be strictly adhered to at the event. There are guidelines everywhere to avoid gathering in accordance with the rules of Kovid. That is why the rules are being followed in the Republic Day 2022. There is a risk of corona spreading if there is a gathering, so the audience seats are empty this time.

This time ordinary citizens could not enter the event (Republic day 2022) but there is no lack of security. The event will be held under tight police security. According to the Kolkata Police, 1,100 police personnel will be deployed on Red Road. The entire security arrangements will be made under the supervision of an officer of the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police. In addition, five Joint CP officers will be in charge of security. There will be 20 DC officers.

In addition, there are two KRT. A total of three watch towers have been built to strengthen the safety belt. From there the whole event will be monitored. Besides, a total of 2,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city to avoid any sabotage on the day of the Republic Day. The police crackdown will start from the 24th. From the 24th, the police will keep an eye on the list of guests of different hotels in the city.

A special tabloid on Netaji is scheduled to be held at the Republic Day celebrations this time. That tablet was sent by the state government to the central government ceremony. Controversy also arose as the central government did not list those tabloids. It has been reported that the tablet may be kept at the state government function on behalf of the state.

