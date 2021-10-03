Results Reactions by Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim | Perth Chatterjee, Part 2

#Kolkata: Bhabanipur By-Election-Bhabanipur By Poll Results 2021 Reactions The focus is on the general elections in Jangipur and Samserganj, but the real focus is on Bhabanipur, the headquarters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. High voltage Bhabanipur today decides the fate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. After 18 rounds of counting, Mamata Banerjee rises above the catch. Leader with more than 5 thousand leads, record margin of victory (Bhabanipur By Poll Results 2021 Reactions). So the festive mood in the grassroots camp. Leaders are floating in one tweet after another with emotion and excitement. Green Abir is flying in Kalighat.

Firhad Hakim, one of the comrades and soldiers of leader Mamata Banerjee, has been campaigning in Bhabanipur for the last one month. Minister Perth Chatterjee did nothing wrong in the campaign. Today, both of them are in a relaxed mood. Confidence and deep faith in the leader are falling in the tweet message.

In the tweet of Minister Firhad Hakim, which was done after the counting of votes in the first phase of the morning, that belief seems to be falling in every sentence. “This moment and today is a very special day for every person in Bengal. Today is a special day for all those who believe in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.” This is not the end, Firhad tweeted, “People of Bhabanipur have elected the country’s 2024 leader with their votes.”

Minister Perth Chatterjee’s tweet sent a message of emotion. He wrote that the opposition forces have made every effort to divide Mamata Banerjee and Bengal. This unimaginable fruit is a feeling that cannot be expressed in words. Many congratulations and congratulations to our leader Mamata Banerjee for her victory.

The Trinamool Congress (Bhabainpur Election Results) has been undoubted from the beginning with the Chief Minister’s victory in Bhabanipur. The only concern was the winning margin After counting the first six-seven rounds in Bhabanipur, the Trinamool leadership also lost its doubts about the victory margin of the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee). Earlier in 2011, Mamata was leading with 54,213 votes. Mamata Banerjee is already on the verge of breaking that record.