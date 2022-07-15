Return to the house of love, lawyers at the High Court! Police in trouble with strict orders – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: His name is Ghana Only four years old And this hour is the hour of the incident Calcutta High Court is now dealing with Ghana across the Kalyani court premises The order given by Calcutta High Court judge Shampa Sarkar on Friday to rescue the missing Ghana, the police are also in trouble!

Let’s talk about the identity of Ghana Ghana is actually a pig Advocate of Kalyani court in Nadia, Ghana is not just a pig to the judges, but very dear to them. It is good to say that the love and affection of lawyers, judges, court staff and growing up in the court premises

Four years ago, however, the thicket was lost On the strict instructions of the ACJM of Seva Kalyani Court, Ghana was rescued and brought back to the court premises. After that everything was going smoothly Everyone kept an eye on Ghana

But the obstacle came on March 25 of this year Allegedly, between 5.30 am and 5.40 am that day, four Kalyanis came in a white car and picked up Ghana from the court premises. That picture was caught on the CCTV camera

Lawyer Anumita Bhadra hastily filed a complaint with Kalyani police station to find Ghana. Since then, the police of Kalyani police station have not found Ghana. A case was filed in Calcutta High Court Judge Shampa Sarkar’s court alleging that the police of Kalyani police station was inactive in this incident.

6 people, including lawyer Atsi Chakraborty, approached the Calcutta High Court seeking an urgent search for Ghana. Justice Shampa Sarkar has given strict orders to the police to rescue Ghana during the hearing of the case. The judge also informed that the court is not happy with the police investigation At the same time, the judge raised questions about the investigation of Kalyani police station

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court ordered that the investigation to find Ghana will continue under the supervision of the Ranaghat Superintendent of Police Also, on the basis of the complaint, why was the complaint not filed under this section of the Prevention of Animals Act? Justice Sarkar also directed the Superintendent of Police to take appropriate action against the investigating officer

Apart from this, the judge also questioned why Ghana’s abductors along with the car have not been identified despite the presence of pictures of the car. He ordered the police to investigate and take action immediately The Calcutta High Court said that the police have to make special security arrangements for proper security of Lani court The petitioner’s lawyer, Shivaji Kumar Das, filed the petition and said,

Even after the complaint was filed on March 25, the police remained inactive So far they have not been able to find Ghana. Police are not taking any action. Further allegations, Kalyani court is surrounded by four walls. How did a car get in there and get out without a hitch? Lawyers for the litigants also argued that Ghana’s disappearance has indirectly raised questions about the security of the Kalyani court.

After the hearing today, Shivaji Kumar Das said, ‘After today’s order of the High Court, we are hopeful that Ghana will be found. We will keep an eye on the next steps of the Kalyani police station.’

Calcutta High Court premises are bustling with thousands of cases every day Exceptional cases also become subject of practice for High Court lawyers But they have been overshadowed by the missing case of Ghana With the disappearance of Ghana, many people are matching the story of the famous Bengali film Yamalaye Jivant Manoos starring Bhanu Banerjee. In that film too, Bhanu Bandyopadhyay, who played the role of his master, was desperate to find his beloved pet Kamala. For the time being, the lawyers of the Kalyani court are waiting for when the house will return home!

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 16, 2022, 01:09 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court