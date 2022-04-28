Returning to Ukraine, the opportunity to study medicine in the state, announced by the Chief Minister – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken to the students returning to Ukraine. He said that he would talk to the Center to try to make arrangements for the students to study in this state. However, after the passage of time, the Center did not say anything about the education of the students, Mamata said in a press conference on Thursday, announcing the state’s special initiative to make separate arrangements for the students returning to Ukraine.

“When our children came back from Ukraine, 422 of them came back,” he said. I discussed them at the Khudiram practice center. We wanted the central government to give us permission, so that we could arrange for their education. Because, they have come back after giving up their careers. After that we waited for two months, but the central government said it would not do anything. The central government says let them go to Poland, let them go to Hungary, but once they have gone, how will they go? So we did a few wit bars.

We brought back 422 people. I discussed with them on 16.3.22. Of these, 412 were involved in health studies, of which 409 were MBBS, 3 were dental, 8 were engineering, 1 was veterinary, 3 were workers. I have arranged for 6 engineering students in private colleges. 2 have joined. One of the dental students has to do an internship at the Government Dental College in Kolkata. The other two second year students will be able to take classes in government colleges. Will be able to study at the Government Veterinary Study Center in West Bengal. Workers will also be arranged.

The total number of sixth year students is 23, we are allowing them to do government medical college internship. Fifth and fourth year students of 43 and 92, a total of 135 students, they are being allowed to study in different medical colleges. Third and second year students, a total of 93 and 69, a total of 162 students will also be allowed to enter the government medical college to take practical classes. After that, first year students, first and second semester students, a total of 6, those who have cleared the net, are being allowed to sit in the counseling of private colleges. They will get the opportunity of new admission. The state government is requesting to give a discount to the private colleges on admission money etc.

