Reveals his love story with Rachana | As soon as he rings the bell and wants coffee … How did Babul bring the flight attendant in the bag? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Madan Mitra has shown surprise in ‘Didi Number One’. The wife has leaked the romantic story of their love affair. As soon as it was made public, the praise and practice of Madan Mitra fans started. Wife Babul Supriya was also in the same hall of Didi number one. Just before Christmas, there was a fun moon market on the stage of ‘Didi Number One’. At the same time Madan Mitra, Babul Supriyo, Raghav Chattopadhyay and Shivaji Chattopadhyay came to play with Sanchalika Rachna Bandyopadhyay (Rachana Banerjee). Not alone, in pairs. And from that came all the interesting unknown information.

Star MLA Madan Mitra alone took half the credit for organizing the event. On this day, there was no serious political talk, but everyone was playing fun games, chatting and singing. Madan Mitra came to play for the first time with his long time partner Ardhangini Archana Mitra. Heard his love story.

Babul Supriyo was not left out either. Interestingly, his wife’s name is also written. Babul told Sanchalika Rachna (Rachana Banerjee) that he liked her so much that he found a girl named Rachna and married her. The story of their first meeting is no less interesting.

Rachna Sharma, wife of Babul Supriyo, was an aviator by profession. Their conversation was during a flight. At first sight, the singer remembered the composition of the politicians. But when he rings the bell and wants coffee, another one comes with coffee. Not for the first time. For the second time, Rachnai brought coffee to Babul Janadhya. Then Babul realized the opportunity and asked for the number. He handed over a piece of paper and pen and asked me to write down the number.

He also wrote the number as Babul said. But he could not escape the eyes of Babylon. Immediately the singer cut the number and said, this time to give the real number. Adulthood, that is where the mind melts in writing. From then on, Babul used to write songs and send them every morning. And he used to insert ‘composition’ in all the songs. They got married in 2016. Love has not diminished so much in five years. He still takes his wife and daughter with him wherever he goes. Even today, in all the ups and downs of life, Babul’s eternal companion composition.