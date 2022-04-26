Revolt Motors re-opens bookings for its flagship model ‘RV400’in Kolkata

Revolt Motors, India’s next gen-mobility company announced the re-opening of bookings for its flagship electric motorcycle – RV400 in Kolkata along with 20 other cities. Customers can book the vehicle at a nominal price of INR 9,999/- via www.revoltmotors.com.

After receiving an overwhelming response from their customers across cities, Revolt motors has opened its bookings to fulfil the huge demand for its product in the Indian market. The company has also achieved 6 crore kms milestone with complete safety on Indian roads. Revolt Motors also aims to open 40+ new stores nationally and bookings for RV400 is now openin21 cities –Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Lucknow, Nellore, Kochi, Thrissur, Hubli and Patna.

We would also like to notify that the Company is having only one website, namely www.revoltmotors.com and that we do not solicit or offer Products/Dealership/Distributorship through any other website.

The RV400 is currently available in three colours – Cosmic Black, Rebel Red or Mist Grey. All interested buyers who missed booking the motorcycle last time can now book their very own Revolt motorcycle via the company website www.revoltmotors.com.

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt’s battery at and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds.

RV400 features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. Also, comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.RV400 is equipped with up to 72V of Lithium-ion battery that ensures a safe ride even in the most extreme weather conditions

Revolt Motors: Revolt Motors is the next-gen mobility company, created for the smart world. With technology at its roots and a class-apart product in the works, Revolt has introduced India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics of a regular ride. The future is electric! Revolt is working with a vision of democratising clean commutes using next-gen mobility solutions and a mission to create a future of next-gen mobility with 100% accessibility and 0% fuel residue. Revolt Motors commenced operations in 2019. The company offers two EV models in India currently, in addition to a full range of genuine parts and accessories available through its authorized dealerships.

