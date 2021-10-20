Revolt Motors to re-open bookings from 21st October at 12pm across 70 cities

Revolt Motors, India’s next gen-mobility company announced the re-opening of bookings of their flagship RV400 across 70 cities from October 21st at 12 pm. With an aim to fulfill the consumer demand, the company is also expanding its sales network and strengthening retail presence by entering 64 new cities in India including Kolkata, Bangalore, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Madurai & NCR, from a current 6 city presence by early 2022. Customers who have been eagerly waiting can now book their very own Revolt motorcycle through the company website www.revoltmotors.com.

All the new stores will be set up by retail partners across the key cities. Buoyed by the surge in demand for Revolts bikes, the new stores will focus on India-centric, flexible and cost-effective innovations that will drive the growth of electric mobility, in-line with making India self-reliant. The new centres will not only act as sales points for the company, but also give the customers a chance to experience the vehicle and go through the design, the charging process and how the installation of the charging points take place. Customers can also get a sense of their riding patterns after the test ride.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Motors said, “Revolt Motors’ ride so far has been very rewarding and we are well positioned to achieve bigger milestones in the coming years. Expanding our current sales network from 6 to 70 cities, comes on the heels of the overwhelming demand from our customers ever since we started rolling out our bikes and the encouraging response from the governments at the Centre and states. Our new sales network will help us cater to this strong order bank across the country and further help us in the EV revolution. At Revolt Intellicorp, we are determined to provide better and safer e-mobility solutions to our customers”.

Revolt Motors has witnessed a phenomenal response from buyers for its flagship RV400 which was sold out within minutes of going on sale every time. In addition to this, the company is also leveraging AI, to upscale and provide an in-house developed contactless experience for its customers. The brand is currently operational in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt’s battery at, and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds.

RV400 features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. Also, comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono shock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.

Revolt Intellicorp: Revolt Intellicorp is the next-gen mobility company, created for the smart world. Revolt is working with a vision of democratizing clean commutes using next-gen mobility solutions and a mission to create a future of next-gen mobility with 100% accessibility and 0% fuel residue. With technology at its roots and class-apart products, Revolt has introduced India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics of a regular ride.Revolt Intellicorp commenced operations in 2019. The company offers two EV models in India currently, in addition to a full range of genuine parts and accessories available through its authorized dealerships.

For more details: www.revoltmotors.com